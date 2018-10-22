Kenya: Federations Must Respond to Crisis of Integrity in Sports

The revelation last week that yet another probe had uncovered theft of colossal amounts of money meant to cater for Team Kenya at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro was yet another low point for the local sports industry.

We may have become accustomed to reading and hearing of the mismanagement of various sports federations and a lack of accountability among officials running these associations but when do we say enough is enough and begin to stop the haemorrhage?

The collective shame that was ours when we saw images of our athletes splashed across newspapers and broadcast on TV screens left to languish in slum-like neighbourhoods after the Rio de Janeiro debacle should still be haunting us.

But just how much has changed? What measures have been taken to ensure that such incidences are not repeated and that our athletes receive the support and respect they have and continue to earn?

Sadly, not much has changed. There have been changes in leadership in local sports bodies but nothing tangible has trickled down to the athlete level. Still, teams struggle to prepare for local, regional and international assignments.

The narrative and chant remains the same, "the government has not released funds for our preparations" and so the constant Kenyan sports federation adage goes.

But what are these federations doing do on their own to secure sponsorship for their teams? Where is the initiative to procure funds and end this frustrating habit of always running to the media to accuse the government of a lack of support? I digress.

Sports faced a global integrity crisis three years ago when world football governing body Fifa and its athletics counterpart IAAF were rocked by scandals of epic proportions, leading to the fall from grace of their once seemingly untouchable leaders - Sepp Blatter and Lamine Diack.

Such was the enormity of these scandals that brought down these supremos that, to date, they still face court proceedings and new charges related to events from decades past.

The International Olympic Committee had just gone through a succession process with Thomas Bach taking over from Jacques Rogge. Bach, sensing a wind of change perhaps, especially after the IOC had instituted changes of its own to incorporate more youthful members into its general assembly, embarked on the development, lobbying for and adoption of Agenda 2020.

The changes, he argued, were aimed at securing the Olympic Movement.

The IAAF, in response to the clamour for transparency and accountability and ideally seeking to redeem its image, came up with the lofty idea of creating an athletics integrity unit.

Fifa has attempted to bring about reforms and though President Gianni Infantino believes he is changing the landscape of football governance, many are still sceptical given the rot that was unearthed after Blatter's indictment by Swiss and American prosecutors.

So, if the world bodies have instituted all these changes with a focus on restoring public trust after a global crisis in sports integrity, why hasn't there been any attempt on the local scene to replicate?

It is lunacy makes no sense to shelter under the shade of protection provided offered by an association to a world body when questions are asked about mismanagement but not want to embrace some of the positive aspects and proposals being implemented at a the global level. Double standards much!

Kenya is world-famous largely due to our world-beating sportsmen and women.

It goes without saying that the country's sports federations should be leading by example and convening sessions, developing and implementing good governance policies and structures that our sports men and women can benefit from.

In 2018, we should not be hearing that tired refrain of lack of funds and poor team preparations.