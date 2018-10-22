22 October 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sarova Hotels Boss Dies With Wife in Horror Accident

By Pius Maundu

The chairman of Sarova Hotels, MS Vohra, his wife, daughter and daughter-in-law have died in a road crash on Nairobi-Mombasa highway in Makueni, Mukaa police boss Charles Muthui confirmed.

Mr Muthui said Mr Saveer Vohra, who was driving the vehicle when the crash occurred was first taken to Sultan Hamud County Hospital before he was flown to a hospital in Nairobi for specialised treatment.

"Two people died on the spot and the other two were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital," Mr Muthui said.

The Toyota Landcruiser that the family members were traveling in towards Nairobi, veered off the road and landed in a ditch, according to Mr Muthui.

RELIGIOUS CEREMONY

The family members were traveling back to Nairobi from a religious ceremony held at Makindu Sikh Temple.

The bodies of the four relatives were moved to Machakos County Referral Hospital mortuary while the wreckage of the vehicle was towed to Salama Police Station.

This is the latest tragedy to hit the Vohra family, which lost their father last year in a road crash.

JS Vohra, a racing enthusiast, died after his car rolled around Amboseli Lodge while going to watch the East African Safari Classic Rally in November last year.

