22 October 2018

Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Ethiopia Signs Peace Deal With Rebel Group in Oil-Rich Region

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Armed ONLF rebels.

After over 30 years of conflict, Ethiopia has secured a peace agreement with the separatist ONLF group. The deal opens up a political path for ONLF to push for the rights of ethnic Somalis in eastern Ethiopia.

After being previously dubbed a "terrorist group," the rebel Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) signed a peace deal with Ethiopia's government, officials announced on Monday.

The agreement brings an end to a 34-year insurgency in eastern Ethiopia's Somali Region State, also known as Ogaden. The ONLF has been fighting for the rights of ethnic Somalis living in the eastern state since 1984, including proposing secession.

"The Ethiopian government and ONLF delegations held productive discussions and reached a historic deal that allows the ONLF to undertake a peaceful political struggle in Ethiopia," Ethiopia's foreign ministry said.

The two sides will also now form a committee to discuss the root causes of the conflict, reported Reuters news agency, citing the agreement.

The Ethiopian government and ONLF delegations traveled to Eritrea's capital Asmara to hammer out the details of the deal and signed it on Sunday.

The recent thaw of ties between Ethiopia and former rival Eritrea has also helped transform Eritrea from one of the ONLF's main sponsors to a mediator between Ethiopia and the rebel group.

Clashes in oil-rich region

For years, ONLF rebels and Ethiopian troops have clashed in the eastern Somali regional state, which is thought to contain vast oil and gas deposits. One Chinese firm has been developing two gas fields in the region since 2013.

ONLF became internationally known in April 2007 when the group launched a deadly raid on a Chinese-run oil field. The attack killed 65 Ethiopians and nine Chinese nationals.

In response, the Ethiopian government launched a massive counterinsurgency campaign, with rights groups accusing security forces of widespread abuses, including rape, torture and murder.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who took office in April, has condemned the actions of security forces and said the situation was similar to state terrorism.

In July, Ethiopia's parliament took ONLF off the country's terror list, which prompted the group to declare an indefinite ceasefire a month later.

The peace deal was part of Abiy's efforts to reform Ethiopia, including reconciling with various opposition groups and working to forge peace with Eritrea.

 (AFP, Reuters, epd)

Ethiopia

Protesters Killed By Security Forces in Southern Tigray Region, Northern Ethiopia

Tigray regional state communication bureau confirmed that at least three protesters were killed yesterday by security… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.