South Africa: Nine Nigerian-Owned Shops Burnt in South Africa

As Xenophobia on Sunday reared its ugly head again in South Africa, Nigerians lost more than nine shops to arsonists in Hillbrow, central Johannesburg.

The publicity secretary of Nigerian Union in South Africa, Habib Miller, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone from Pretoria on Monday that South Africans committed the act.

Mr Miller said the union had informed the Nigerian Mission in South Africa and was expecting their response to the development.

"Nine Nigerian businesses have been looted and burnt. The incident began on Sunday and continued till Monday, October 22.

"Businesses affected range from restaurants, internet cafe, bar, groceries and stores.

"At the time of the incident, electricity in the area was cut off. One of the businesses affected is owned by Mr C.J. Ubah, a bar owner at Fife Street," he said.

Mr Miller called on the police to come to the rescue of Nigerians by protecting their lives and property.

"The union is monitoring the situation. We have not received any report of casualty on any Nigerian, but the situation is still tense because there are fears that the looting will resume in the night.

"We have also advised Nigerians in the area to adopt safety measures by being alert," Mr Miller said.

At least 184 Nigerians have been killed in xenophobic attacks between 2016 and this year in South Africa, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

