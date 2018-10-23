Photo: Dylan Kerr @legend3/Twitter

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr at the Everton ground.

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr is already in England on a spying mission ahead of their much-awaited friendly match against English Premier League (EPL) outfit Everton slated for November 6 at Goodison Park.

Kerr has been in England since Wednesday on a fact-finding mission in a build up to the friendly match.

He attended the Everton match against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on Sunday that ended 2-0 in the hosts' favour and the Englishman says he has noted his opponent's weaknesses and strengths.

"I just want my players to enjoy the experience of playing a team in the EPL. It's going to be cold, wet and probably windy but to my players and fans, it's a dream and absolute pleasure being in an EPL stadium," he said in a video.

Gor, who earned a chance to play Everton after emerging the winner of the second edition of the SportPesa Super Cup held between June 3 and 10 in Nakuru, depart for UK on November 2.

They resume training on Wednesday this week.