22 October 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Airtel and Telkom Increase Charges to Reflect New Excise Duty

Photo: Nairobi News
(File photo)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Airtel and Telkom have announced an increase in voice, data and SMS charges due to the increase of Excise Duty from 10 percent to 15 percent.

The two mobile operators join Safaricom in increasing voice and SMS charges by 30 cents and 10 cents respectively, while data price increases by 30 cents MB from midnight Monday.

Airtel, however, maintains that the prices of all voice and data bundles including Unliminet and Tubonge.

"Additionally, there will be no increase in our Airtel Money tariffs," said Airtel Managing Director Prasanta Das Sarma.

Telkom CEO Aldo Mareuse said its broadband and Fixed Voice Services will see the introduction of 15 percent Excise Duty tax.

