22 October 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Tough Week for Stocks On Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange

By Beatrice Materu

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange all share Index has dropped by three per cent in just 10 days.

The DSE chief executive officer, Moremi Marwa, attributed the drop to a decline in share prices of five companies.

The companies are Tanga Cement Company Ltd, whose share price nosedived by 26 per cent, Swissport Tanzania Ltd ( 24 per cent); Tanzania Oxygen Ltd (15 per cent), Tanzania Breweries Ltd (three per cent) by and Swala Oil & Gas Ltd (two per cent).

The all-share index dropped 55.49 points, recording 2,099.67 points on Tuesday, down from 2,155.16 points the week before.

The DSE Index reached an all-time high of 2850.15 points in June 2015 from a record low of 1,161.30 in December 2010.

The bourse displayed a share price decline for the East African Breweries Ltd counter dropping 1.42 per cent from Tsh4,240 ($1.85) to Tsh4,180 ($1.82).

Nation Media Group share price dropped 1.3 per cent to Tsh1,540 ($0.67) from TSh1,560 ($0.68) while Kenya Airways' dropped to Tsh250 ($0.11) from Tsh265 ($0.12) recorded earlier in week.

The KCB Group saw a two per cent drop to Tsh810 ($0.35) from Tsh825 ($0.36) previously registered.

The four counters also pushed the total turnover to Tsh8.98 million ($3,912.51) from Tsh45.59 million ($19,863.2) ten days ago.

A total of Tsh8.9 million ($3,912) was recorded from 37,584 shares traded in 14 deals on the CRDB counter, which had 21,470 shares traded at the weighted average price of Tsh150 ($0.07) per share in seven deals.

The NICO counter had 16,000 shares traded at the weighted average price of Tsh300 ($0.13) each in four deals, whereas the NMB Bank counter saw 40 shares traded at Tsh2,340 ($1.02) per share in one deal.

Total domestic market capitalisation decreased to Tsh10.37 trillion ($4.5 billion) as of September 30, 5.5 per cent down compared with Tsh10.99 trillion ($4.8 billion) seen towards the end of Quarter Two in June.

