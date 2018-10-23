23 October 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Detectives Seek Help in Hunt for Boy Filmed After Brutal Attack - Video

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lilys Njeru

The Directorate of Investigations has appealed for information on the whereabouts of a brutalised and wounded young boy whose video has emerged online.

In the video, the boy, who has visible cuts and blood stains on his face, narrates in Gikuyu how he was assaulted by the grandson of a woman where he had gone to seek refuge.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is appealing for information on the whereabouts of the boy in the video below for us to act with speed. We are extremely concerned about the safety of the boy. Please feel free to share with us any information that may help us on the matter," wrote DCI on social media.

STEPMOTHER'S MISTREATMENT

The 13-year-old boy explained that the mistreatment from his stepmother saw him run away from home and seek refuge in the house of another villager who he refers to as "cucu (granny)" in the video.

However, the endearment of the granny towards the boy seems to have angered one of her grandsons, Wachira Njambwea, who returned home at night drunk and demanded to know if the boy had been hosted there.

"He came home yesterday night and started knocking calling out my name. I pleaded with 'cucu' not to open for him but she assured me that nothing would happen to me as long as she was there. When he got in, he pulled me out, injured me on the head with a knife and threw me against the wall several times," he explained.

According to Beth Nyawira, a youth leader in Nyeri County, the boy claims to have been mistreated by his stepmother and has been out of school since last year.

YET TO BE ARRESTED

He also alleges to have been assaulted by Wachira, a middle-aged man, who is yet to be arrested, on several occasions.

"Besides the wounds, he got on the forehead, he also lost one of his teeth as he was having a meal. We have since taken him to the hospital," she said.

The matter has been reported to the Mukurwe-ini police station under OB number 22/21/10/2018.

Kenya

Airtel, Telkom Hike Mobile Fees

Airtel Kenya and Telkom Kenya have hiked their data and SMS tariffs by 30 cents and 10 cents respectively, citing… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.