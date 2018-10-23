Kenya: Detectives Seek Help in Hunt for Boy Filmed After Brutal Attack - Video

The Directorate of Investigations has appealed for information on the whereabouts of a brutalised and wounded young boy whose video has emerged online.

In the video, the boy, who has visible cuts and blood stains on his face, narrates in Gikuyu how he was assaulted by the grandson of a woman where he had gone to seek refuge.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is appealing for information on the whereabouts of the boy in the video below for us to act with speed. We are extremely concerned about the safety of the boy. Please feel free to share with us any information that may help us on the matter," wrote DCI on social media.

STEPMOTHER'S MISTREATMENT

The 13-year-old boy explained that the mistreatment from his stepmother saw him run away from home and seek refuge in the house of another villager who he refers to as "cucu (granny)" in the video.

However, the endearment of the granny towards the boy seems to have angered one of her grandsons, Wachira Njambwea, who returned home at night drunk and demanded to know if the boy had been hosted there.

"He came home yesterday night and started knocking calling out my name. I pleaded with 'cucu' not to open for him but she assured me that nothing would happen to me as long as she was there. When he got in, he pulled me out, injured me on the head with a knife and threw me against the wall several times," he explained.

According to Beth Nyawira, a youth leader in Nyeri County, the boy claims to have been mistreated by his stepmother and has been out of school since last year.

YET TO BE ARRESTED

He also alleges to have been assaulted by Wachira, a middle-aged man, who is yet to be arrested, on several occasions.

"Besides the wounds, he got on the forehead, he also lost one of his teeth as he was having a meal. We have since taken him to the hospital," she said.

The matter has been reported to the Mukurwe-ini police station under OB number 22/21/10/2018.