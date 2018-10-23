23 October 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Joint Declaration Between the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Ogaden National Liberation Front

Delegation from the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) and the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) met on 21 October, 2018 in Asmara, Eritrea.

The Ethiopian Government delegation was led by H.E. Workneh Gebeyehu and the ONLF delegation was led by Admiral Mohamed Omar Osman.

The government delegation included the Ethiopian Minister of Finance, H.E. Ahmed Shide and the President of Somali Regional State, H.E. Mustafa Muhumed Omer. The ONLF delegation included Secretary General, Hon. Abdirahman Mahdi, Foreign Secretary, Hon. Ahmed Yassin Abdi and Finance Secretary, Hon. Ibado Herse Hassan.

Affirming to uphold all the political rights enshrined in the Ethiopian Constitution and recognizing the need to address the root cause of the conflict, both parties hereby agree:

- To end hostilities towards each other;

- That the ONLF shall pursue its political objectives through peaceful means, with assurances that the FDRE will respect and uphold the provisions of its Constitution;

- To establish a joint committee to further discuss substantive issues pertaining to the root causes of the conflict in the region through continuous engagement inside the country.

This declaration was done in Asmara on 21 October 2018.

