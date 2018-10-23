Kenya: Simba Coach Boss Summoned Over Plastic Bags

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has summoned a Simba Coach Bus manager after one of its vehicles transporting 1.7 tonnes of plastic bags from Tanzania was impounded.

Nema Mombasa boss Stephen Wambua yesterday said the owner of the 8.5 million pieces of plastic bags is still at large. The ban on the goods was effected on August last year.

"We have summoned the manager of the bus company so that if we are unable to track the suspect, we are going to take action against the firm. It is suspected there are other cases," Mr Wambua said.

INVESTIGATIONS

He said the compliance rate in Mombasa is high, however the use of the carrier bags is slowly creeping back.

"Of late we have realised the use of the banned carrier bags returning. Nema has started conducting investigations and we have realised there are bus companies ferrying the materials from Nairobi or neighbouring counties. We want to cut down the supply," he said.

He added that one of the staff has been detained by police in connection to the matter.

ECOSYSTEM

The contraband, disguised as eco-friendly bags, are being stored at Central Police Station.

"The plastic bags are likely to destroy our environment, particularly our marine ecosystem. We have crucial leads about the owner and we are working with the police to arrest the suspect, who will be charged with importation of banned goods," he added.

He said he notified the police about the matter after being tipped off on Sunday morning.

HARMFUL

Nema regional director Titus Simiyu warned managers of bus companies against carrying plastic bags, which contain toxins harmful to the environment.

The Nema website says: "For clarity, these are bags commonly known as "Juala" used as secondary packages for items in shops, markets et cetera. There is no contention in this category of banned plastic as there are no exemptions."

And in February this year, 31 people in Mombasa were arrested after being caught in possession of the bags during raids by Nema in Majengo and Tudor markets.