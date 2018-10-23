Zimbabwe: Pasuwa in Winning Start

FOUR years after his last dance with club football, former Warriors coach Callisto Pasuwa is back in the trenches of the league game and got off to a good start in his new job as head coach of Malawian soccer side Nyasa Big Bullets at the weekend.

Pasuwa last Friday ended a long hiatus from active coaching that spanned nearly two years, when he inked a short-term contract with the Malawian giants.

He has been out of a job since parting ways with the Warriors after their failed African Cup of Nations campaign in Gabon in February last year.

As he returned to the coaching trenches, Pasuwa got the kind of welcome he desperately needed when his side beat Dwangwa United 2-0 at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday afternoon and edged closer to winning the Malawian TNM Super League title. Bullets opened up a four-point lead over second-placed Silver Strikers with three games in hand.

The ex-DeMbare coach was unveiled by the club on Friday with the mandate to win the championship and lead them into CAF Champions League.

Big Bullets marched closer to the title after a strike in each half from Chimango Kayira and Chiukepo Msowoya. As much as it was a good take off for Pasuwa, the victory eased pressure on the entire technical panel after the club had experienced a barren spell stretching more than three games.

Pasuwa, who also played and was linked with a coaching role at Be Forward Wanderers early this year ahead of their Champions League participation, has been in negotiations with Bullets since coach Rodgers Yasin and his deputy Elias Kananji were sacked early this month.

The duo was fired following a disappointing loss of form and their failure to meet their targets.

Nyasa Bullets top of the 16-team league table with 55 points from 23 games. They opened a four-point barrier between them and the second-placed Silver Strikers, who, however, have played three games more. Bullets, who were adopted by former Malawian President Bakili Muluzi in 2003, boast of 13 league titles, a CAF Champions League group stage appearance and are also on course for their 14th league title. Pasuwa joins Bullets with a rich CV having led Harare giants Dynamos on an unprecedented run of four consecutive Premiership titles between 2011 and 2014.

He also helped the Warriors qualify for last year's Nations Cup finals in Gabon, his team achieving the feat with a game to spare.

Bullets CEO Fleet-wood Haiya said the club has set him the target of lifting the Malawi league title and guarantee participation in next season's Champions League and with ambitions to reach the group stages. Haiya said they have given Pasuwa a two-and-half month contract with a long term agreement on the horizon if he impresses.