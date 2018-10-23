Zimbabwe: Chunga Calls for Harnessing of Talent

THE abundant football talent found across Zimbabwe should be harnessed for the country to go beyond its huge potential and win notable tournaments across the continent.

Zimbabwe, a nation that has produced some best exports, could also be a huge source of talented sports-people if the necessary measures available are put into practice.

This, according to soccer legend and former Warriors captain Moses "Bambo" Chunga, entails active participation from both the government and the corporate world.

The Dynamos legend, who was a guest of honour at the inaugural Mabgwe Madzima Under-20 Invitational Soccer Tournament in Zvimba during the weekend, said the government had set the right tone for the development of sport in Zimbabwe.

"There are legislative and other provisions that can promote the development of sport in Zimbabwe and in soccer, there is abundant talent, not only for Zimbabwe to win major tournaments but to export more players," Chunga said.

The tournament held at Madzima Business Centre in the Chitomborwizi farming area featured four local teams contesting in the inaugural tournament and is expected to be an annual event.

The four teams -- Highway, Matoranjera, Chitomborwizi and Portlett -- played in a knock-out tournament with Chunga picking up seven outstanding players who will be invited to Harare to train with Castle Lager Premier Soccer League teams.

The tournament's winners received a full soccer kit and two soccer balls, second prize being two soccer balls and the third prize one soccer ball.

Chunga also hailed efforts by the tournament's organisers for nurturing talent in the rural areas where there was nascent talent waiting to be discovered.

"The corporate world should join hands with organisers of such tournament so that our national team selectors can have a large pool of players to select representatives for our country," he said.

The event's organiser, Englebert Runyararo Madzima, said the family organised the tournament to help nurture children's talents while helping fulfil their dreams of playing professional soccer.

"If my memory serves me well, I think there was one player from our community who played in the then Super League.

"However, in athletics our community has great ambassadors to emulate the Gwanzura brothers who rose from this community and landed in America and Canada through sheer determination and persistence.

"We should have a culture as a community to laud such achievements by our own and use such achievements to inspire future generations within the community in whatever sport they pursue." Madzima called for the training of teachers in various sporting disciplines to upgrade their skills so that they impart best skills to the children.

The recent appointment of swimming legend Kirsty Coventry as the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation has brought excitement and hope for the growth of sp