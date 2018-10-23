Zimbabwe: FC Platinum On the Cusp

THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League championship title is now virtually for FC Platinum to lose after the defending champions took giant steps towards the Promised Land at the weekend by opening a seven-point lead at the top.

In fact, the Zvishavane platinum miners could wrap up a second successive title race tomorrow if they win their home match against Chicken Inn in the event that their nearest rivals Ngezi Platinum lose away to Harare City.

FC Platinum moved to 68 points following the 1-0 away to Nichrut while Ngezi continued to lose ground with a goalless draw against Chapungu which left them on 61 points.

Norman Mapeza's men will move to 71 points tomorrow if they are victorious and will have an unassailable 10-point lead if Ngezi lose to Harare City with three games remaining in the season.

FC Platinum gaffer Norman Mapeza nevertheless explained that things are not as easy as they look.

The champions host Chicken Inn tomorrow at their Mandava fortress and will play relegated cross town rivals Shabanie Mine next.

In their last two games, they host Ngezi Platinum before travelling to Bulawayo to bring the curtain down on the 2018 season with what is most likely to be a dead rubber against Highlanders. However, despite what looks like a favourable fixture schedule ahead and with the way closest rivals Ngezi Platinum have been blowing hot and cold, Mapeza insisted that it is not over yet.

"It is about mental strength, we have travelled and like I said during the first half of the season it is a marathon.

"(It is like) we have been running for about 996km and it is only four kilometres to go we have to push, these last four games will not be easy for us but we just have to push," he said.

"We still have two more games away from home and I have talked to the boys we still have to push.

"If we maintain the same mentality with the same attitude like we did against Nichrut I think we will be okay," said Mapeza.

FC Platinum forward Rodwell Chinyengetere has proved himself a cut above the rest in what has largely been a mediocre season.

Chinyengetere, who is favourite to retain the Soccer Star of the Year award scored the solitary goal at Nichrut.

He has now moved his goal tally to 16 and is also leading the race for the Golden Boot award. The miners are out of the Chibuku Super Cup and will have another mini-break before the league's deciding matches.