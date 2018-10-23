Nigerian Shops Razed Down in South Africa

Photo: Vanguard

One of the shops belonging to a Nigerian that was looted in the wake of Sunday’s attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

About 10 shops owned by Nigerians were razed down in a renewed xenophobic attack on Nigerians living in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Consul General of Nigeria in Johannesburg, South Africa, Godwin Adama said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

Adama said, "On Oct. 21, a group of South African youths mobilized to attack Nigerians in the mainly black neighbourhoods of Hilbrow and Berea in Johannesburg.

"The youths who earlier carried placards to demonstrate against crime and drugs regrouped in the night to attack and loot shops of Nigerians, burning about 10 shops and setting them ablaze.

"Although no life was lost, the damage to Nigerian shops and properties is grave."

He said that calmness had returned to the area as the case had been reported at the Hilbrow police station by Nigerians affected.

"We condemn such attacks and call on authorities to arrest and try any citizen, including Nigerians who run foul of the law.

"Also, those involved in such attacks should be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

"We are also appealing for restraint to avoid further attacks while we also condemn activities of Nigerians involved in the drug business which is done in public glare in the areas.

"The youth believed that police is not doing much to discourage the drug trade and are taking laws into their hands which is condemnable," he said.

Adama said the ongoing judicial trial of a Nigerian pastor, Timothy Omotoso, accused of raping of minors in his church might have also added to public outcry of emotions against Nigerians.

He said that the unnecessary public trial in media of the pastor had wiped up serious emotions and condemnation on the issue.

He said that the mission was in touch with the police and other law enforcement agents to stem the tide of attacks.

The mission is also cooperating with Nigerians to discourage crime among some Nigerians, the envoy added.

He said that the police had assured the mission of protecting Nigerians in the area from further attacks.