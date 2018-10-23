Tanzania: Police Interview Minister Makamba Over Released Billionaire Mo Dewji

Photo: The Citizen

January Makamba, minister in the office of the Vice President - Union and Environment

Dar es Salaam — The Minister in the office of Vice President-Union and Environment Mr January Makamba (44) was interviewed by police on Sunday concerning the abduction and release of Tanzanian billionaire Mohammed Dewji (43).

The Dar es Salaam special police zone commander Mr Lazaro Mambosasa confirmed to The Citizen on Monday October 22, that Mr Makamba was interviewed.

"It is true that we interviewed he minister last night concerning Mr Dewji case," said Mr Mambosasa.

Mr Makamba was among the first persons who reported he abduction and later the release of Mr Dewji through his personal twitter account.

After the release of Mr Dewji, minister Makamba twitted at 3.46am; "Mohammed Dewji is back home safe. I spoke to him through a phone 20 minutes ago. His voice shows he is healthy. Thanks for all your prayers. I am going to see him now".

His tweet has raised many questions on social media, as some people have been questioning who was the first to call between Mr Dewji and Mr Makamba.

Mr Dewji was abducted on October 11 morning when attending his routine workout at Colosseum Hotel's gym located at Masaki, Dar es Salaam.

Mr Dewji was abducted and kept in a secret location for nine days before being dumped at Gymkhana grounds on Saturday morning.

Police have also warned the public over distortion of the facts in the matter.