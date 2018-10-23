23 October 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Kiprotich Disappointed in Himself

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Darren Allan Kyeyune

Kampala — Ugandan long-distance runner Stephen Kiprotich says he must only get better after his plan failed to materialize at the Toronto Marathon in Canada.

Carrying a lot of optimism and searching for a national record (below 2:06:33), Kiprotich instead ran his slowest time in two years in the province of Ontario on Sunday.

"I have never ran a race like this," Kiprotich opened up to Daily Monitor via phone from Canada. "... I trained well but on the day, the body refused to respond," he miserably said.

Kiprotich feels he should have earned a better finish than seventh where he posted a time of two hours, 11 minutes and six seconds.

In rather windy conditions, the Ugandan failed to show the mark of a 2012 Olympic champion.

"From the very first kilometre, I couldn't feel it," said the 29-year-old as Kenyan Benson Kipruto won in 2:07:24, a victory worth 30,000 Canadian Dollars (Shs86m). Kiprotich's place on the team to the Doha World Championships next September now lies in doubt. "Earlier I had thought of it (Doha) but now because I haven't posted a good time I may not be selected," he pondered.

But he still has a small window if he runs a marathon with a sub-2:08 early next year, probably in Tokyo or Hamburg.

"Whichever (race) but in a few days, we shall have discussions for this season and the coming one (with his Global Sports Communication management)," added Kiprotich.

2018 Toronto Marathon

1 Benson Kipruto (KEN) 2:07:24

2 Augustino Sulle (TAZ) 2:07:45

3 Felix Kandie (KEN) 2:08:29

4 Cameron Levins (CAN) 2:09:24

5 Jake Robertson (NZL) 2:09:51

6 Daniel Teklebrhan (USA) 2:10:02

7 Stephen Kiprotich (UGA) 2:11:06

8 Anthony Maritim (KEN) 2:13:06

9 Philemon Rono (KEN) 2:13:36

[email protected]

Uganda

Museveni Yet to Respond to Musisi's Resignation

President Museveni is yet to pronounce himself on the notice of resignation by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA)… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.