Uganda: Kiprotich Disappointed in Himself

Kampala — Ugandan long-distance runner Stephen Kiprotich says he must only get better after his plan failed to materialize at the Toronto Marathon in Canada.

Carrying a lot of optimism and searching for a national record (below 2:06:33), Kiprotich instead ran his slowest time in two years in the province of Ontario on Sunday.

"I have never ran a race like this," Kiprotich opened up to Daily Monitor via phone from Canada. "... I trained well but on the day, the body refused to respond," he miserably said.

Kiprotich feels he should have earned a better finish than seventh where he posted a time of two hours, 11 minutes and six seconds.

In rather windy conditions, the Ugandan failed to show the mark of a 2012 Olympic champion.

"From the very first kilometre, I couldn't feel it," said the 29-year-old as Kenyan Benson Kipruto won in 2:07:24, a victory worth 30,000 Canadian Dollars (Shs86m). Kiprotich's place on the team to the Doha World Championships next September now lies in doubt. "Earlier I had thought of it (Doha) but now because I haven't posted a good time I may not be selected," he pondered.

But he still has a small window if he runs a marathon with a sub-2:08 early next year, probably in Tokyo or Hamburg.

"Whichever (race) but in a few days, we shall have discussions for this season and the coming one (with his Global Sports Communication management)," added Kiprotich.

2018 Toronto Marathon

1 Benson Kipruto (KEN) 2:07:24

2 Augustino Sulle (TAZ) 2:07:45

3 Felix Kandie (KEN) 2:08:29

4 Cameron Levins (CAN) 2:09:24

5 Jake Robertson (NZL) 2:09:51

6 Daniel Teklebrhan (USA) 2:10:02

7 Stephen Kiprotich (UGA) 2:11:06

8 Anthony Maritim (KEN) 2:13:06

9 Philemon Rono (KEN) 2:13:36

