Uganda: Museveni Yet to Respond to Musisi's Resignation

Kampala — President Museveni is yet to pronounce himself on the notice of resignation by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) executive director, Ms Jennifer Musisi.

Ms Musisi sent her resignation to President Museveni through the Kampala Affairs minister, Ms Beti Kamya, indicating that she would not be able to continue serving in the same capacity after December 15.

In a telephone interview with Daily Monitor last evening, Ms Kamya acknowledged that the President received the executive director's notice of resignation but was yet to respond to it.

"The President hasn't responded to Ms Musisi's notice but if he does, I will let you know," she said.

She emphasised that the President is the appointing authority hence he will speak out when he is ready.

Mr Don Wanyama, the senior presidential press secretary, last evening said: "The President received the resignation notice. The last time I cross-checked, he had not formally responded to it. Anything else is speculation, which I don't engage in."

The executive director, deputy executive director and all KCCA directors are appointed by the President on recommendations of the Ministry of Public Service. They all serve a three-year renewable open-ended contract.

By the time of her resignation last week, Ms Musisi was still serving her third term as the first KCCA executive director. Her contract was supposed to end in April 2020.

Since last week, there has been a lot of speculation on whether Mr Museveni would accept Ms Musisi's request to step down.

According to our sources at KCCA, Ms Musisi met the President last week at State House, Entebbe to discuss her notice of resignation.

However, our sources said Ms Musisi insisted that she would not go back to KCCA but this newspaper could not independently verify this information.

Mr Ofwono Opondo, the government spokesperson said: "The President doesn't answer directly through the media and when he does, it will be known."

