Bushenyi — Police in Bushenyi District are investigating the murder of Jackson Kaginda, the chairperson of Mutara Sub-county in Mitooma District.

The residents found Kaginda's body hanging on a eucalyptus tree in a forest, two kilometres from Ishaka Town at about 6.30am yesterday.

Kaginda, 58, is believed to have been strangled with a rope by unknown assailants from Ryansana Cell, Kashenyi Ward in Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality on Ishaka-Kagamba road.

Greater Bushenyi region police spokesperson Martial Tumusiime said Kaginda's killers did not take his vehicle.

"The driver's seat and another seat behind were bent, which means there was a scuffle in the vehicle. After killing him, they took the body about 20 metres into the eucalyptus forest and hang it on a tree," said Mr Tumusiime. The body was taken to Kitagata Hospital for a postmortem.

A retired army sergeant, Kaginda owned a coffee hauler in Katerera County in the neighbouring Rubirizi District. He will be buried tomorrow.

