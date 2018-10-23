Nigeria: Latin America Motorcyclists Tour 11 Nigerian States

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed (middle), in a group photograph with members of the Latin America Motorcyclists Association (LAMA)

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the Federal Government's Visa-On-Arrival Policy has started yielding fruits, especially in the tourism sector.

Mohammed stated this yesterday in Abuja when he received members of the Latin America Motorcyclists Association (LAMA), who are in Nigeria for a tour of heritage sites.

He said the coming of the international bikers in Nigeria is a testimony to the fact that the Buhari's administration quest to promote the country's cultural heritage and tourism sites is yielding positive results. He also urged the visitors to become Nigeria's heritage ambassadors by spreading the news of the country's hidden treasures and their experiences while in the country.

Speaking, the President of LAMA, Mr. Mario Nieves, said the group, which consists of members from 24 countries, is in Nigeria to rediscover the country's culture and heritage as well as promote unity among the human race.

He said Nigeria has set a good example for them in humility, respect and hospitality.

The bikers, from Brazil, US, Mexico, and other countries in Latin America and Nigeria will tour 11 states - Niger, Kogi, Anambra, Cross River, Rivers, Edo, Ondo, Osun, Ogun, Lagos and the FCT.