23 October 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Latin America Motorcyclists Tour 11 Nigerian States

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Latifat Opoola

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed (middle), in a group photograph with members of the Latin America Motorcyclists Association (LAMA)

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the Federal Government's Visa-On-Arrival Policy has started yielding fruits, especially in the tourism sector.

Mohammed stated this yesterday in Abuja when he received members of the Latin America Motorcyclists Association (LAMA), who are in Nigeria for a tour of heritage sites.

He said the coming of the international bikers in Nigeria is a testimony to the fact that the Buhari's administration quest to promote the country's cultural heritage and tourism sites is yielding positive results. He also urged the visitors to become Nigeria's heritage ambassadors by spreading the news of the country's hidden treasures and their experiences while in the country.

Speaking, the President of LAMA, Mr. Mario Nieves, said the group, which consists of members from 24 countries, is in Nigeria to rediscover the country's culture and heritage as well as promote unity among the human race.

He said Nigeria has set a good example for them in humility, respect and hospitality.

The bikers, from Brazil, US, Mexico, and other countries in Latin America and Nigeria will tour 11 states - Niger, Kogi, Anambra, Cross River, Rivers, Edo, Ondo, Osun, Ogun, Lagos and the FCT.

Nigeria

Govt Must Stop Lying About Boko Haram - ICC

Communications Coordinator of International Christian Concern, ICC, Olivia Miller, has urged the Federal Government to… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.