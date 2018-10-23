23 October 2018

Zimbabwe: Bona Mugabe's Husband Due in Court for Kidnapping

Photo: New Zimbabwe
Simba Chikore left, with wife Bona Mugabe (file photo).
By Mary Taruvinga

Former President Robert Mugabe's son-in-law Simba Chikore is expected to appear in court charged with kidnapping.

Sources told NewZimbabwe.com that Chikore was due to appear at Harare Rotten Row magistrates court Tuesday morning.

Official documents were not yet available, but according to his lawyers, the charges relate to the alleged kidnapping of a secretary at Air Zimbabwe when he was still chief operating officer.

Chikore is likely to be remanded in custody and asked to seek bail at the High Court.

He is being represented by Samukange and Ventura's Legal practitioners.

