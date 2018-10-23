22 October 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Hendricks Leads Stirring Lions Fightback

Beuran Hendricks led a stirring comeback by the Highveld Lions with his five wickets helping them to roar back into the contest on the opening day of their 4-Day Domestic Series clash against the Knights in Johannesburg on Monday.

The Proteas left-arm seamer nabbed five for 45 as the visitors collapsed from 242 for four to 266 all out.

Prior to losing six for 24, the Central Franchise were in a powerful position thanks to half-centuries from Rudi Second (69 of 88 balls, 10 fours) and captain Pite van Biljon (67 off 129 balls, 7 fours, 3 sixes).

The pair had put on 123 for the fourth wicket after good starts from Luthando Mnyanda (33) and Keegan Petersen (38) had given their side a solid opening part to the day. This after they won the toss and opted to bat first at the Wanderers Stadium.

But, from 208 for three, they let things slip as Hendricks secured the 17th five-wicket haul of his career. Craig Alexander chipped in with two for 57 - the Knight succumbing in 77.5 overs.

The Lions then batted 2.2 overs before bad light ended play with Stephen Cook (4) and Omphile Ramela (0) the two unbeaten men at the close.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

