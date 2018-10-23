South Africa: Comrades Marathon Entries Going Fast

Over 19 000 entries into next year's Comrades Marathon have been snapped up in the first three days of the process, with more than 15 000 on Day 1 alone.

The #Comrades2019 entry process will close on December 10, 2018 or as soon as the cap of 25 000 entries has been reached.

Organisers have encouraged aspirant runners to get their entries in urgently to avoid disappointment, considering that entries sold out in three weeks for the 2018 race.

At the rate at which they are currently going this time around, all entries will be taken up before three weeks is over.

Entry fees for the 2019 Comrades Marathon are as follows:

South African - R600

Foreign Athletes - Africa/ SADC countries - R1 500

Foreign Athletes - International - R3 800

Runners can enter as follows:

- Online via the Comrades Marathon website or app: www.comrades.com

- By posting their completed entry form with proof of payment to the CMA Office: P.O. Box 100621, Scottsville, 3209

- By handing in their completed entry form together with payment at Comrades House, 18 Connaught Road, Scottsville, Pietermaritzburg.

The 94th Comrades Marathon will be an Up Run on Sunday, June 9, 2019 . The race will start at the Durban City Hall at 05:30 and will end 12 hours later at the Scottsville Racecourse, covering a distance of approximately 87km . This will be the 48th Up Run in Comrades history.

Exciting developments for the 2019 race are the introduction of two new medals, the Isavel Roche-Kelly Medal and the Robert Mtshali Medal ; as well as increased prize money for the Top 7 finishers.

Qualifying for #Comrades2019 is applicable as of August 26, 2018 until May 2, 2019 .

One change in the qualifying criteria is that athletes must run an official qualifying marathon of 42.2km in under 4:50 .

Source: Sport24