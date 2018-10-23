Nigeria: Insurgents Invade Village Near Chibok in Borno, Kill 2

Maiduguri — Suspected Boko haram insurgents have killed at least 2 persons and injured many when they invaded a village near Chibok town on Monday night, resident and vigilante sources claimed.

The insurgents rode on utility vehicles to storm a remote village of Mifa near Chibok town, killing a man and a woman in sporadic shooting while also injuring many villagers.

A member of the village's vigilante group who escaped the attack, Yohana Ali said many people fled into bushes but two civilians were killed by the group.

"They came around 7pm on Monday night, shooting sporadically and there was confusion everywhere in our town, we fled into bushes and Chibok; unfortunately two people were shot dead and many were seriously injured.

"We have seen two dead bodies this morning, the soldiers are currently in the village but many people are yet to return," said Ali.

Another resident who fled to Chibok town, Ba'na Musa told Daily Trust by phone that they looted farm produce after setting the village ablaze.

"All our farm produce, shops were looted and livestock including cows and goats. They burnt down our village," Ba'na said

Mifa village is 5 kilometers away from Chibok town where more than 200 school girls were abducted in the year 2014.