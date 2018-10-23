The 2018 South African Junior team is on their way to Huntington Beach in California to join 42 nations at the 2018 ISA World Junior Surfing Championships.

Close to 300 surfers from over 40 countries are expected to participate in the popular International Surfing Association World Junior Championships, which will determine the ISA World Junior Team champions as well as the U18 & U16 Boys and Girls individual championship gold medalists.

The team will be spearheaded by the youngest female surfer in the 53-year history of the SA Surfing Championships Zoe Steyn.

They will compete in the U18 boys and girls divisions as well as the U16 boys and girls divisions in the annual event, which gets under way with the parade of nations on Saturday 27 October and ends with the finals on Sunday 4 November.

The U18 boys team consists of Bryce du Preez from East London, Hout Bay's Luke Slijpen and Angelo Faulkner from Jeffreys Bay. The U18 Girls will include Zoe Steyn & Tayla de Coning who are both from East London as well as Gabi Lailvaux from Westbrook.

Durban boys Luke Thompson and Tide-Lee Ireland make up the U16 boys team including Mitch du Preez, with Steyn, Kayla Nogueira and Ceara Knight competing in the U16 girls section of the tournament.

Chris Bond and Etienne Venter are the coaches.

