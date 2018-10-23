23 October 2018

Somalia: Somali Military Court Sentenced a Soldier 5 Years Jail After Shooting His Commander

Somali military court on Tuesday sentenced a soldier to five years in jail after finding him guilty of shooting his commander of the Somali in Mogadishu on 23rd June this year.

Military Court judge, Hassan Abdirahman Adan, said constable Ahmed Ali Awale, committed the crime deliberately and he shot and injured Yussuf Dahir Ali who was his police commissioner.

Mr. Ali was admitted to hospital where his leg amputated.

The court sentenced the soldier to five years in jail and to pay 50 camels to the victims as compensation.

"The Court sentenced Ahmed Ali Awale to five years in imprisonment and 50 camels of compensation to the victim after finding him guilty of shooting and injuring his commander Yussuf Dahir Ali," Adan said.

The military court often carries out sentences and executions to Al-Shabaab and government soldiers who commit crimes despite condemnation from human rights groups including the European.

