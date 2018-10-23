Somalia: Gunmen Kill Businessman in Mogadishu

A businessman have been shot and killed by gunmen in Hamarweyne neighborhood of Mogadishu on Monday, eyewitnesses and police officer told Radio Dalsan.
Suspected armen men have entered his shop in Xamarweyne while costumers waiting for service . The gunmen escaped from the scene after the killing took place.