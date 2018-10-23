23 October 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Richard Quest Speaks On His Sexuality for the First Time On African Soil

Photo: Courtesy/Nation Media Group
Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge with CNN Anchor Richard Quest at Karura Forest.

Nairobi — CNN's Richard Quest has for the first admitted while in Africa that he is gay.

The Quest Means Business presenter, who spoke in Nairobi during an interview on Capital In the Morning, said he is unapologetic about it and advocates for decriminalization of same-sex unions.

"I am obviously going to be advancing an agenda that says there should be at least the decriminalization of same sexual activity. It is straight forward, I am not gonna mess around with that one. That is obviously my belief," he said in the interview on Tuesday morning.

Quest, said he lives in London and New York because there are no restrictions in those cities on anyone's sexual orientation, and is urging other countries to emulate the same.

"They are both cities that people in this country can admire, would aspire to be in and would look forward to visiting. There is a reason why I live in those cities," he said, adding that, "There is a reason why those cities attract the talent and wherever because we can live our lives as we wish. We can love who we wish."

In New York and London, he said, "there is nobody telling us that is wrong... that is not correct; that is against the law."

He told Capital In the Morning show host Maqbul Mohammed, that he however, respects the views of anyone opposed to his position on his own sexual orientation.

"I do not for a moment, doubt the sincerity of those people who are against me on this issue. And I can respect their point of view, I merely say that in this day and age, if you want to succeed, if you want Kenya to be a thriving, vibrant modern economy, you are going to look at this in a different way and ask yourself what is it about these very successful places that we need to at least try to attract," he said, "That is the way you do it. You let people live their lives, love who they want, and the way they wish."

Being gay is illegal in Kenya and President Uhuru Kenyatta has vowed that he will not legalize same-sex marriages to attract foreign funding.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

