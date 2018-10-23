23 October 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Gunshots as Edo Assembly Removes Deputy Speaker, Suspends Two Members

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Edo State House of Assembly
By Alemma Aliu

There were gunshots at the premises of Edo State House of Assembly yesterday as the Deputy Speaker, Mr. Victor Edoror was impeached and a former speaker, Dr. Justin Okonobo representing Igueben Constituency was elected as the new Deputy Speaker.

The House also slammed a three-month suspension on the former Deputy Speaker and two other members,  Mr. Gani Audu, who represents Etsako West Constituency I and Mr. Folly Ogedengbe of  Owan East Constituency for alleged unruly behaviour.

Okorocha appeals reinstatement of deputy gov, Madumere

Vanguard gathered that the decision of the members may be connected to the outcome of the recent primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) where some of them lost either their re-election bids or quests to seek higher elective offices.

Before now, there had been plans by some APC chieftains to impeach Adjoto to balance the power-sharing configuration in the state.

It was aimed at allowing a lawmaker from Edo Central Senatorial District to emerge as Speaker.

A chieftain of the party told Vanguard that the development was a  “minor house cleaning,’’ adding that, “agents of instability are the victims.’’

The motion to impeach Edoror was moved by the Chief Whip, Mr. Osaigbovo Iyoha shortly after opening prayers and the motion was supported by Mr.  Emmanuel Agbaje.

Obaseki commiserates with Josiah Ohiwerei’s family, salutes contributions to state’s devt

It was learned that 16 lawmakers signed the impeachment notice over allegations of corruption, misappropriation of funds and engaging in acts capable of destabilising the House.

However, suspected thugs believed to be sympathetic with the impeached Deputy Speaker invaded the House  with sticks and dangerous weapons.

Shots were fired by policemen and some thugs  to disperse a crowd that had gathered.

Addressing newsmen, Adjoto thanked his supporters for defending democracy and promised to be loyal to the APC.

He said the will of the people would continue to prevail over the will of an individual.

Nigeria

Kaduna Government Relaxes Curfew in Parts of Kaduna Metropolis

The Kaduna State government has relaxed the 24-hour curfew declared on Sunday in Kaduna metropolis and other parts of… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.