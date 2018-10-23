Chikwawa — Government of Malawi will soon start constructing secondary schools to reduce congestion in the country's existing school facilities.

Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Bright Msaka said on Saturday when he officially handed over three classroom blocks constructed under the Global Partnership in Education and desks supported by United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

He said the 200 secondary schools that government plans to construct would help, among other things, to reduce long distances learners, especially girls, cover to and from school.

"The community day secondary schools we currently have put girls at risk of dropping out. It is my plea to stakeholders and other partners to join hands with government so that we achieve that goal and that the girl child is protected," he said.

Msaka added that the additional 200 secondary schools would make Malawi have enough secondary facilities which will enable most learners acquire secondary education.

"The future of our country lies in the education sector. That is why in the 2018/2019 budget, government allocated more money towards the sector," he emphasized.

He said once the construction of the 200 secondary schools is completed, every district would have not less than seven secondary schools in addition to the already existing ones.

On his part, Paramount Chief Lundu of Chikwawa called on other non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to emulate the good gesture other partners are doing to enhance education standards in the country.

"Being an NGO does not necessarily mean that you should be a critic of every step government takes. An NGO should be able to assist and side with government in developing the country because government can't do everything on its own," said Lundu.

Lundu, however, called on traditional leaders to tread carefully with the fast growing numbers of girl child population in most institutions, saying: "It is our role to protect the girl child. It is also our role to develop by-laws that can help in ensuring that the 50:50-campaign is achieved."

Speaking earlier, Member of Parliament for Chikwawa Central, Zaheer Gaffar Issa commended government for constructing a teachers' training college in his area, calling on everyone to seriously safeguard the infrastructure.

Issa said under the leadership of President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, Malawi has experienced tremendous developments.

While commending government for planning to add the number of secondary schools in the country, Issa called for additional classroom blocks at Nchalo and St. Mathews Primary Schools which he noted had an ever increasing number of learners.