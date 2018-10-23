Namibia: Willberforce Denies Choking Allegations

Namibian light-heavyweight boxer Willberforce 'Black Mamba' Shihepo yesterday denied that he is the man depicted in a video strangling one of the patrons at a Rehoboth bar last Friday.

The Rehoboth police yesterday confirmed to The Namibian that Xavier Beukes (34) filed a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm against the 35-year-old boxer the following day.

Shihepo has not been arrested, as the incident is still being investigated.

The choking incident which took place on Friday evening at around 20h00 was recorded in one of the bars at Rehoboth, and caused a social media frenzy.

While he first told The Namibian that he needed to see the video before he could confirm whether it was him, the boxer later denied that he was the one choking the victim in the video, which was also seen by The Namibian.

"I saw the video. There are a lot of people who look like me, that is not me. You cannot even see if that is me," the boxer said.

He also denied being at Rehoboth that day, saying he lives in Windhoek, and although he has a house in the southern town, he has not been there for a while.

"Please stop writing about me. I am even a married man now; I stay at home. How will we build our sports people if we are always bringing them down?" the boxer asked.

Shihepo said he is in the process of "dealing with" the person [Beukes] who posted the video on social media.

"I will also open a case against that person for putting the video on Facebook, and telling people that it is me," he said.

Beukes, who claims not to know the boxer personally, told The Namibian that he was getting a drink at the bar when the man, whom he identified as Shihepo, grabbed him from the back, wrapped his arm around his neck, and started choking him until he lost consciousness.

"The next thing I knew was that I woke up on the floor in a pool of blood. I realised that there was a big open wound on my head that needed five stitches to close," the alleged assault victim explained.

Beukes said he was still waiting for the police to arrest his alleged assailant, but that he did not fear the 'Black Mamba'.

"The police know exactly where he lives. I don't know why they have not arrested him yet," he continued.

Shihepo is currently out on bail after he was arrested and charged with culpable homicide following a motor-vehicle accident which claimed the lives of a 54-year-old man and his six-year-old daughter last year.