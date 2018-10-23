Namibia: The Hawks Win Franchise T20 Trophy

The King Price Hawks won the Franchise T20 cricket final in convincing style after beating the NIS Bulldogs by nine wickets at the United field on Sunday.

The Bulldogs scored a competitive total of 160 for seven wickets in their 20 overs, but it was not enough as the Hawks easily reached the target with three overs to spare.

Sent in to bat, the Bulldogs lost an early wicket when Joshuan Julius was trapped LBW for a duck by Hendrik Geldenhuys, while Karl Birkenstock also didn't last long before he was bowled for five by Matthew Stander.

Nicol Loftie-Eaton, however, joined Ewald Steenkamp to revive their innings with a 78-run partnership for the third wicket.

Especially Loftie-Eaton was severe on the bowlers, racing to a half century before he was dismissed for 55 off 33 balls, which included four fours and three sixes.

Steenkamp followed soon after for 50 off 45 balls (5x4, 1x6), while Christopher Coombe added 21 as the Bulldogs reached 160 for seven wickets off their 20 overs.

Tershwin Raubenheimer was the Hawks' best bowler, taking two wickets for 27 runs.

It was a competitive target, but Lauritz Haccou and Pikky Ya France made light work of it with a brilliant century partnership for the opening wicket.

Especially Haccou was severe on the bowlers as they raced to a century off only nine overs, and when he was eventually out for 84 off only 41 balls that included eight sixes and six fours, they were well on their way to victory with the total on 127.

JP Kotze joined Ya France and took the Hawks to victory as they reached 163 for the loss of one wicket off 16,5 overs.

Ya France remained not out on 60 off 47 balls, while Kotze was not out on 10.

Earlier on Sunday morning, the Bulldogs easily beat the Xco Leopards by 57 runs to book their place in the final.

Sent in to bat, the Bulldogs scored a sizeable total of 191 for six wickets off their 20 overs, which was more than enough as they skittled the Leopards out for 134 to qualify for the final.

Karl Birkenstock was the Bulldogs' star batsman, scoring 88 runs off 54 balls (7x4, 5x6), while Ewald Steenkamp added 52 off 38 balls. The two shared a second wicket partnership of 139 runs, after Joshuan Julies was dismissed for 15, while Christopher Coombe added 16 runs.

Zhivago Groenewald was the Leopards' best bowler, taking three wickets for 47 runs.

The Leopards got off to a solid start, but once their openers were dismissed they regularly lost wickets and lost their way.

Lohan Louwrens was first out for 23, while Danie van Schoor was their top scorer with 49 runs off 35 balls (5x4, 1x6). Wessel Myburgh and Jan Izak de Villiers both scored 18 and Matthew de Gouveia 10, but they were the only batsmen to reach double figures before the whole team was out for 134.

Mauritius Ngupita, Mika Mutumba and Nicol Loftie-Eaton each took two wickets for the Bulldogs.

The King Price Hawks are crowned as the Champions of the Franchise T20 League.

The final took place 21 October 2018, that was between NIS Bulldogs and the King Price Hawks. The Hawks won by 9 wickets.

At the prize giving ceremony, the following players won awards:

Top Bowler - Mika Mutumbe (Bulldogs)

Top Batman - Zane Green (MR 24/7 Warthogs)

Top Fielder - Nicolaas Scholtz (Hawks)

Top All Rounder - Lohan Louwrens (XCO Leopards)

Player of the Franchise T20 League - Zane Green (MR 24/7 Warthogs)