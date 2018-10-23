Namibia: Tsumeb's Benjamin Lands Swakop Top Job

Tsemeb municipal chief executive officer Archie Benjamin has been appointed Swakopmund CEO with effect from 1 January next year.

This was confirmed by Swakopmund council management committee chairman, Erkki Shitana.

The process to replace former CEO Eckhardt Demasius, who served the municipality for 24 years until 2016, was fraught with secrecy and controversy. Marco Swartz, general manager of the municipality's corporate services division, has been acting in that position. He was among those who applied for the position, and was also shortlisted.

The post was advertised three times and interviews conducted three times - the last time in June, according to senior municipal officials.

"It took so long because of the due 'diligence being exercised in finding the right person for this very important job," Shitana told The Namibian. He said the reason no one knew the successful candidate for so long was also because interviews were done by people outside the council as a matter of objective consideration and approval.

Many people said the delayed process and appointment did not reflect well for the town.

The municipality has been accused of allegedly delaying the process so that councillors can have their preferred candidate into the job so that they can benefit through tenders and land sales.

However, this was shrugged off by some, who said this was an administrative appointment, not a political one.

According to the Local Authorities Act, the CEO shall be appointed by the municipal council on the recommendation of its management committee, and after consultation with the line minister.

A shortlist of four candidates was submitted, which included Swarts, Benjamin, and applicants from Windhoek and Lüderitz.

There was a time when sources claimed that the process had become very secretive after information was leaked to the media last year in which claims were made of panellists sabotaging prospective candidates' chances of getting the job, based on favouritism.

Swartz yesterday told The Namibian that he was still in the dark as to who the new CEO is.

"I don't even know if it is me. Regardless of who is appointed, I have the experience, and am doing the work mandated to me. If it is someone else, I will stand by him or her, assist them into the office, and support them all the way," he said. He added that Swakopmund residents would not allow the town to go backwards, regardless of the long time it has taken to appoint a CEO.

"When the new CEO takes office, I am sure the town will cooperate to the benefit of all. In the meantime, I have a job to do, and will focus on that", he noted.

Attempts to get comment from Swakopmund mayor Paulina Nashilundo were unsuccessful.

Benjamin, meanwhile, confirmed that he had received the appointment letter from the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development, and is looking forward to the job.

"I will not say much now until the appointment is made official next Monday, but I am happy I got the job," he enthused.