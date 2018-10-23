Namibia: 'Executioner Will Be Back'

Walter 'The Executioner' Kautondokwa is not the finished article yet and will bounce back a better fighter than the one Demetrius Andrade nonchalantly outclassed to win the World Boxing Organisation middleweight title on Saturday, says promoter Nestor Tobias.

The fearsome Executioner's reign of terror ended in a meek display against a sleek, measured and inspired rival whose stock as one of the best in the division rose even further.

Andrade (26-0, 16 KOs) first dropped Kautondokwa (17-1, 16 KOs) in the first round before knocking him down in the third and fourth rounds as well. The American scored a unanimous decision (120-104, 120-104, 119-105) to capture the belt.

Predictably, and perhaps understandably, Namibians and international pundits were scathing in their assessment of Kautondokwa across a broad range of media platforms.

This is a man, who before Saturday had not fought anyone of note before leaping at the chance to fight for a world title as a replacement for Billy Joe Saunders who was stripped of his WBO belt due to a positive test for a banned substance.

However, Tobias believes 33-year-old Kautondokwa, a late bloomer, should not be written off just yet, given that it was his first loss in the paid ranks following an impressive 16 fight KO streak.

He conceded though that Andrade was a cut above his fighter.

"Walter lost a fight against a world class boxer. He has nothing to be ashamed about. He represented our country like a true warrior and he will bounce back," Tobias told The Namibian Sport.

"He will return home with his head high and great confidence regardless of the loss which we regard as a temporary setback in our eyes."

For all his renowned punching power, Kautondokwa's unrefined technique and inferior tactical nous proved to be his undoing against the polished Andrade, who is now looking to land a lucrative fight with the cream of the division like Gennady Golovkin and Saul Canelo Alvarez.

At least two of the knock downs were balance issues in which the rigid Kautondokwa was floored because he was standing upright like a bowling pin rather than placing his feet far apart like well-schooled fighters do, Boxing News observed.

Additionally, referee Steve Willis blew a call in the fourth round by failing to call a double knock down when both fighters simultaneously went down upon being hit with left hands.

Willis only counted Andrade's knock down and ignoring the knock down by Kautondokwa. The referee made poor calls all night long by failing to penalise Andrade for the countless low blows he landed.

Willis also failed to disqualify or at least penalise Andrade for a blatant foul in the first round when the American punched Kautondokwa while he was on the canvas.

Tobias would not be drawn into the refereeing issue and rather took the little positives his fighter enjoyed on the night.

"Walter is doing well and has no [lasting] injuries. He made a name for himself and put Namibia on the world map," Tobias noted.

"Walter will definitely become a world champion and you can only learn when you fight the best. He battled for 12 rounds and tried his best. So for us, it is back to the gym to work on what we did not do right and to come back better prepared for our next fight."