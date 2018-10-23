Africa: Ghana Draw Algeria, Mali and Cameroon in Women's Afcon

Accra — Ghana's Black Queens will play Algeria, Cameroon and Mali in Group A of the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

Defending champions Nigeria were drawn in Group B along with South Africa, Kenya and Zambia.

Hosts Ghana will face Algeria at the Accra Sports Stadium in the opening game of the two-week tournament on 17 November.

Ghana and eight-time winners Nigeria were seeded ahead of Sunday's ceremony, which was attended by several dignitaries including Ahmad Ahmad, president of African football's governing body Caf.

Earlier, Afcon organising committee chief Freda Prempeh had expressed Ghana's appreciation to Caf for its decision to host the tournament in the country, and pledged Ghana's readiness to showcase the best of African football to the world.

The tournament will take place in the cities of Accra and Cape Coast from 17 November to 1 December.

The biennial tournament's top three teams will qualify as Africa's representatives to the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup in France.

- Nampa-Xinhua