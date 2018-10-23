23 October 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Proteas Blow As Mulder, Duminy to Miss Pakistan Series

Proteas all-rounder Wiaan Mulder and batsman JP Duminy have been ruled out for three months and will miss the upcoming home tour against Pakistan.

It is a massive blow to the Proteas ahead of their busy summer as they travel to Australia, compete in the Mzansi Super League (MSL) and host Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed the news on the Proteas duo on Twitter on Tuesday.

Mulder, who sustained an injury during the Zimbabwe T20I series, is currently recovering from ankle surgery.

Meanwhile, Duminy had a successful shoulder operation last week and will not be participating in next month's MSL.

The Proteas travel to Australia this week to play in three ODIs and a T20I and they then host Pakistan in 3 Tests and 5 ODIs over the festive season.

The duo are expected to be ready for Sri Lanka's tour of South Africa, which consists of 2 Tests, 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is starting in February next year.

CSA also confirmed that Proteas batsman Hashim Amla is recovering from a finger injury and is expected to play in the MSL.

Proteas injury update -Mulder is recovering from ankle surgery while Duminy had a successful shoulder operation last week. Both are expected to have 3 month recovery periods. Amla is recovering from a finger injury and is expected to play in the MSL.-- Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 23, 2018

