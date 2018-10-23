Central African Republic: Murderers of 3 Chinese Nationals Not to 'Go Unpunished' - Central African President

"The perpetrators and their accomplices will be brought to justice... so that justice can be done for the victims as well as for the Central African people," said Touadera in a recent meeting in Bangui with Chinese Ambassador to the CAR Chen Dong.

On Oct. 4, three Chinese nationals were killed in the town of Sosso-Nakombo in south-western CAR by local residents who believed that these Chinese were responsible for the disappearance of one of their compatriots.

Touadera once again offered his condolences to the families of the victims, saying "the indignation is not only mine, but the people of the Central African Republic."

Touadera assured that the criminal act "is not going to alter our will to continue working to improve our cooperation with China."

"There is the will of the Central African government and the Central African people to go beyond these moments and show the Chinese people that we have the will to continue our cooperation," he said.

"An important program of cooperation has been developed between our two countries, and we will continue to work under this program," Touadera said, referring to the deal made at the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation where he met with his Chinese counterpart.

The president said security measures will be put in place for the benefit of foreign nationals "so that such acts do not happen again."

"I could simply reassure investors coming from China that measures will be taken... for precisely the protection," said Touadera.

A total of 63 Chinese nationals affected by the criminal case were evacuated under escort of Central African security forces to neighboring Cameroon.

Thirteen suspects were arrested and will be brought to public trial in November.