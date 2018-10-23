22 October 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Analysts Fault DPP for Using Police to Harass Opposition Parties

By Owen Khamula

Political analysts say the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is using archaic and outdated tactics of using state resources to harass and intimidate the opposition ahead of the May 2019 elections.

This follows the decision by police to bar United Transformation Movement (UTM) supporters from entering Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) on Sunday to welcome their leader, vice president Saulos Chilima who was coming from UK.

There was high presence of police in riot gear and armoured vehicles.

Secretary General of UTM Patricia Kaliati described the high presence of the police as abuse of power and authority.

Gift Sambo, one of the country's political commentators said the tactic of using the police to harass and intimidate the opposition is archaic and outdated.

"As the elections come closer, we will see much of this but surely, this is an outdated tactic," he said.

Joseph Chunga, another political commentator said this tactic is not compatible in modern politics.

"This idea of restricting political space for the opposition is not new, it is very archaic. The DPP should not be employing this as a political tactic. This shows that the DPP fears the UTM," he said.

But police spokesperson James Kadadzera refused to comment on the matter, saying airport police had not briefed him yet

