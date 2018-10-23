Ghana: KRIF Ghana Donates Security Safe to Economic and Organized Crime Office

press release

KRIF Ghana Limited, a marketing-oriented organization that deals in stationery, has presented a Reinforced Office Cabinet (ROC) -- a security safe-- to the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) for the proper safe-keeping of documents and valuables.

The presentation was the second of 52 such specialized security safes to be given out for free to well-deserving public and private institutions as part of Krif Ghana's Good Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Project for the year 2018.

In a speech at the presentation ceremony, Mrs Susan Awura Adjoa Okosun, Executive Director, Krif Ghana Ltd., explained that the (CSR) Project was designed to give back to society, i.e., the Ghanaian citizenry, for having kept faith with Krif Ghana by patronizing its goods and services for the past 32 years of its business.

Mrs Okosun disclosed that as part of the CSR Project, Krif Ghana was embarking on an awareness-creation campaign for the use of security safes dubbed: Everyone must own a safe

She said the campaign sought to educate Ghanaians on the use of safes in the business environment and government organizations such as the schools, hotels, hospitals, banks, government offices, restaurants and medical laboratories to upgrade their organisations to meet the challenges of modern businesses and offices.

She noted that as an office that investigated economic and organized crimes, it was imperative for EOCO to use security safes to store valuables such as documents, exhibits and samples to protect them from theft, fire, flood, tampering or other perils.

Mrs Okosun said the Diplomat-branded safe (ROC 5203DBK2) was ISO certified, fire proof, burglar proof and three dimensional in nature--(1760MM) XW (820MM) XD (400MM), with adjustable shelves and a double-bait lock.

ROC, she said, was a product of Korean origin, using German technology, with a manufacturing plant in Busam that guaranteed a very high quality of durability and resistance prone to all known hazards and disasters.

Receiving the item on behalf of OECO, the Executive Director of EOCO, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) (Rtd.), K.K. Amoah, underscored the importance of security in EOCO's operations.

ACP (Rtd.) Amoah expressed gratitude to Krif Ghana for the gesture, describing the presentation as a good intervention because EOCO required a lot of logistical support to be effective.

In his remarks, Nana Antwi, Deputy Executive Director, Operations, EOCO, noted that documents security was primary to the work of EOCO and was, therefore, thankful to Krif Ghana for the support.

Source: ISD (G.D. Zaney, Esq.)