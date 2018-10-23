Kenya: Three Kenyan Runners Headline IAAF Top Award

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge is among three Kenyan athletes nominated for the 2018 IAAF Male World Athlete of the Year.

Kipchoge, who set a new World marathon with new times of 2 hours, 01 minute and 39 second when retaining his Berlin Marathon title on September 16 this year, has been nominated alongside 2018 Diamond League winners Timothy Cheruiyot (1,500m) and Emmanuel Korir (800m).

The trio are among 10 nominees for Male World Athlete of the Year who were selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of the IAAF and released on Tuesday.

According to the IAAF, this week marks the opening of the voting process for the 2018 World Athletes of the Year ahead of the IAAF Athletics Awards 2018 on December 4 in Monaco.

Voting closes on November 12. At the conclusion of the voting process, five men and five women finalists will be announced by the IAAF.

A three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

The IAAF Council and the IAAF Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the IAAF's social media platforms. Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week; a 'like' on Facebook and Instagram or a retweet on Twitter will count as one vote.

The IAAF Council's vote will count for 50 per cents of the result, while the IAAF Family's votes and the public votes will each count for 25 per cent of the final result.

Besides breaking the world record, Kipchoge won the London Marathon in 2:04:17.

Cheruiyot retained his Diamond league trophy with victory in Zurich in 3:30.27. It was Cheruiyot sixth win of the season, having reigned supreme in Shanghai, Eugene, Rome, Paris and Monaco.

His victory in Monaco on July 20 was particularly a thriller since he not only clocked his personal best, but also a world lead of 3:28.41.

Korir won his maiden Diamond League 800m Trophy with his fifth victory in Brussels in 1:44.72 on August 31.

Korir won the London Diamond League meet in 1:42.05, which was the sixth fastest time in the history of 800m.

It was the fastest time since 2012 London Olympics 800m final, where David Rudisha broke his own World Record in 1:40.91 with Amos Nijel finishing second in 1:41.73.

Korir had also won in Doha, Eugene and Birmingham. Apart from his London exploits which was the Meet Record (MR), World lead as well as personal best time, Korir's victory in Birmingham of 1:43.91 ended as MR.

Korir wrapped up his season with his maiden World Cup title during the IAAF Continental Cup in 1:46.50 in Ostrava, Czech.

Continental Cup and Africa 3,000m steeplechase champion Beatrice Chepkoech, who also set a new world 3,000m steeplechase record of 8:44.32 in Monaco on July 30, is the only Kenyan woman among 10 female nominees for Female World Athlete of the Year.

The nominees for 2018 Male World Athlete of the Year are:-

Timothy Cheruiyot (Kenya), Christian Coleman (USA), Armand Duplantis (Sweden), Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya), Emmanuel Korir (Kenya), Noah Lyles (USA), Luvo Manyonga (South Africa), Kevin Mayer (France), Abderrahman Samba (Qatar), Tomas Walsh (New Zealand).

The nominees for 2018 Female World Athlete of the Year are- Dina Asher-Smith (Great Britain),Sifan Hassan (Netherlands), Caterine Ibarguen (Colombia)