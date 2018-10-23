23 October 2018

Nigeria: Kaduna Government Relaxes Curfew in Parts of Kaduna Metropolis

By Mohammed Lere

The Kaduna State government has relaxed the 24-hour curfew declared on Sunday in Kaduna metropolis and other parts of the state with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement signed by the governor, Nasir El-Rufai's spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, on Tuesday.

As highlighted in the statement, this follows a meeting of the Kaduna State Security Council, which received reports and deliberated on the security situation.

"Following the review, the Security Council recommended that the curfew in Kasuwan Magani and Kujama is relaxed so that people can move between 6am and 5pm. The curfew in Kasuwan Magani and Kujama remains but will now be enforced from dusk to dawn - from 5pm in the evening to 6am in the morning, till further notice.

"The State Security Council determined that threats continue in Kabala West, Kabala Doki, Sabon-Tasha, Narayi and Maraban Rido within Kaduna Metropilis where attacks on places of worship were either attempted overnight or contemplated.

"Therefore, the Security Council has decided that the 24-hour curfew should remain in these places, and will be vigorously enforced. Any individual that violates will be arrested, and the security agencies directed to engage any hoodlums or unauthorized groups with appropriate force.

"For the rest of Kaduna metropolis, the Security Council has noted an improvement in the security situation, and therefore, decided that a window be provided for residents to be able to restock on essentials.

"Therefore, the curfew in the rest of Kaduna Metropolis is relaxed from 1pm to 5pm today to enable all markets, shops and businesses to open and operate" the statement highlighted."

It added that security agents will patrol and protect the markets to ensure safety and deal with any attempts by hoodlums to engage in criminal conduct.

According to the statement, "the 24-hour curfew in Kaduna Metropolis will be re-imposed from 5pm today, and until further notice.

"The Security Council regrets the inconvenience to residents. But the obligation to secure lives and property necessitates an uncompromising approach. Government will continue to monitor the situation, and make further announcements based on the guidance of the security agencies."

