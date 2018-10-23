South Africa: It Is a Very Interesting Draw for Us - Banyana Banyana Captain

Captain of the Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana, Janine van Wyk, says they received a very interesting draw in the upcoming 2018 Total Africa Women Cup of Nations tournament.

The competition runs from 17 November to 1 December in Ghana.

South Africa is in Group B alongside Nigeria, Zambia and Kenya, while the hosts are in Group A with Cameroon, Algeria and Mali.

"It is a very interesting draw for us, if we were in either group it would be considered as a tough group. Women's football in Africa is developing enormously, there are no more easy teams that we will be facing now. I think it is a tough group we are in, and we are looking forward to competing in the tournament," said Van Wyk.

While many talk about Nigeria in Group B, the Banyana Banyana defender believes all the teams are a threat. South Africa's first match in the AFCON will be against defending champions Nigeria, on Sunday, 18 November.

"These are all great opponents we have played and faced before, they never give us an easy run so we need to prepare well for every team because they are all different," added Van Wyk from the Banyana Banyana training session.

"First game is really crucial for us, it is a game between rivals, but I think in the past we have been slow starters in tournaments and we need to change that, and go with the perspective of attacking from the onset. We just need to go out there and not show any fear, most of us here in the squad are highly experienced and we have played them numerous times, we must just go for it."

The second fixture sees South Africa face Kenya on Wednesday, 21 November. The first two matches will be played in the coastal city of Cape Coast.

For the final group stages encounter, Banyana Banyana will travel to the capital Accra to take on Zambia on Saturday, 24 November.

The tournament itself kicks off on Saturday, 17 November with the hosts playing against Algeria at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The top two sides in the groups will progress to the semi-finals.

This year's competition, to be held in the West African country for the first time, also serves as the African qualifiers to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. The top three teams will qualify for the World Cup to be held in France in June next year.

Following a two-week break after the tour of Chile in South America, Banyana Banyana are back in camp to continue with the preparations for AFCON.

Head coach Desiree Ellis has selected a squad of 31 players, which will be trimmed down to 21 on Friday, 26 October.

"It was a good ten-day break for us to refreshen and recharge our batteries. I think everyone is doing well here at training and making it difficult for the coach to select her final squad - which is good competition for us," added Van Wyk.

"From here on, we just to build on what we need in terms of challenges that we have been having against opponents, but I am pretty sure that when we get to the tournament we will be ready, fit and prepared to compete in Ghana."

Meanwhile, Ellis has called up Busisiwe Ndimeni TUT-PTA of for the injured Siyamthanda Skeyi of Thunderbirds.

This is the third change following the withdrawal of Finland-based striker Ode Fulutudilu and USA-based Amogelang Motau, who were both replaced bySduduzo Dlamini (Sunflower FC) and Gabriela Salgado (JVW FC) respectively.

Group A Group B

Ghana Nigeria

Algeria South Africa

Mali Zambia

Cameroon Kenya

See updated squad list below:

NAME AND SURNAME CLUB CLUB LOCATION

1. Andile Dlamini Mamelodi Sundowns FC Pretoria

2. Kaylin Swart Menlo College/Awaiting Int Transfer Port Elizabeth

3. Roxanne Barker University of Western Cape Cape Town

4. Yolula Tsawe JVW FC Johannesburg

5. Lebogang Ramalepe Ma-Indies FC Polokwane

6. Nothando Vilakazi Palace Super Falcons FC Johannesburg

7. Janine Van Wyk Houston Dash/Awaiting Int Transfer USA/Johannesburg

8. Noko Matlou Ma-Indies FC Polokwane

9. Bambanani Mbane Bloemfontein Celtic FC Bloemfontein

10. Regina Mogolola University of Pretoria Pretoria

11. Tiisetso Makhubela Mamelodi Sundowns FC Pretoria

12. Thato Letsoso University of Johannesburg Johannesburg

13. Koketso Tlailane TUT-PTA Pretoria

14. Kgaelebane Mohlakoana Bloemfontein Celtic Bloemfontein

15. Refiloe Jane Canberra United Australia

16. Rachel Sebati TUT-PTA Pretoria

17. Mamello Makhabane JVW FC Johannesburg

18. SDUDUZO DLAMINI SUNFLOWER FC Durban

19. Leandra Smeda Gintra Universitetas Lithuania

20. Nompumelelo Nyandeni JVW FC Johannesburg

21. Linda Motlhalo Houston Dash USA

22. Kholosa Biyana University of KZN Durban

23. Hildah Magaia TUT-PTA Pretoria

24. Jabulile Mazibuko TUT-PTA Pretoria

25. BUSISIWE NDIMENI TUT-PTA Pretoria

26. Khanya Xesi University Western Cape Cape Town

27. GABRIELA SALGADO JVW FC Johannesburg

28. Jermaine Seoposenwe JVW FC Johannesburg

29. Thembi Kgatlana Houston Dash USA

30. Melinda Kgadiete Bloemfontein Celtic Bloemfontein

31. Amanda Mthandi University of Johannesburg Johannesburg

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)