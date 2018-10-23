Works minister John Mutorwa says the government will defend a case brought by a Belgian company that is threatening to take over Air Namibia and TransNamib properties because of a disputed N$400 million payment.

Belgium-based Challenge Air, which collapsed 20 years ago, has threatened to take over Air Namibia and TransNamib assets if the government fails to arrange the N$400 million payment.

Lawyer Sisa Namandje, who represented Challenge Air, wrote to Mutorwa on 11 October 2018, giving the government 10 days to negotiate, or face the consequences.

Mutorwa on Sunday confirmed receiving Namandje's letter.

"My information has it that the matter is on its way to court, and that Air Namibia is ready to defend its case," Mutorwa told The Namibian.

The dispute is linked to a March 1998 agreement for Air Namibia to lease a 351-passenger plane - a Boeing 767-300 - from Challenge Air.

Air Namibia terminated the agreement after discovering the aircraft was defective. Challenge Air was liquidated soon afterwards, but the transaction has continued to haunt Namibia's national airline.

Namandje stated in his letter to Mutorwa that Air Namibia and TransNamib failed to pay the N$400 million to Challenge Air as required by court judgements in France in 2011 and Germany in 2015.

"In view of Air Namibia and TransNamib's failure to pay, we hold instruction to apply for the civil recognition of our client's awards against two public entities, and enforce judgements," he said.

TransNamib is a party in the legal battle because it ran Air Namibia at the time the lease deal was signed.

Namandje requested that Mutorwa respond with a reasonable proposal on how the stand-off could be resolved "without resorting to execution [of assets], which will have far-reaching consequences to both Air Namibia and TransNamib", Namandje added.

He said he represents business people Wilhem Shali and Anicet Baum, who represent the Belgian company. Shali is the main shareholder in Shali Group Namibia, while Baum is a Belgian lawyer.

Namandje told The Namibian yesterday that he was not properly briefed before he wrote the ultimatum letter to Mutorwa.

He said he advised his clients to use their previous lawyers to have a foreign judgement recognised in Namibia.

Air Namibia spokesperson Paul Nakawa confirmed to The Namibian yesterday that the dispute with Challenge Air emanated from 1998.

"Air Namibia subsequently discovered that the aircraft was defective in material respects, and Challenge Air was unable to rectify the defects. Air Namibia cancelled the agreement on 27 July 1998," he said, adding that Challenge Air was placed in liquidation the next day.

"In short, this is a contractual dispute triggered by the plaintiff's [Challenge Air] liquidation, and the remedial measures taken by Air Namibia to safeguard its interest," he said.

According to him, this resulted in the liquidators of the bankrupt company seeking damages against Air Namibia, which the Namibian state-owned airline disputed.

"Air Namibia is indeed defending the matter," he said.

Air Namibia has over the years ended up in legal tussles with a number of aircraft service providers.

The Namibian reported in 2015 that the national airline was embroiled in two lawsuits of more than N$1 billion, and lost N$337 million in an arbitration case at the time.

The biggest lawsuit of US$77 million (N$1 billion) that Air Namibia is facing involves a company called BCI Aircraft Leasing Incorporated.

Air Namibia survives on perennial bailouts from the national treasury, but for years has failed to produce annual reports.

The national airline received a N$740 million subsidy from the state for the 2018/19 financial year, will receive N$676 million next year, and N$698 million in 2020/21.

The airline's managing director, Mandi Samson, told a parliamentary standing committee hearing last month that Air Namibia needed N$3 billion to become a profitable concern.