Kenya: North Horr, Saku MPs Arraigned in Court Over Marsabit Clashes

Nairobi — North Horr MP Chachu Ganya and his Saku counterpart Dido Ali Rasso were on Tuesday arraigned before a Nairobi court over Marsabit clashes that have claimed 14 lives.

No charges were however preferred against the lawmakers since the police are yet to record witness statements.

The prosecution is also seeking to detain the duo for 21 days to enable police conclude the ongoing probe.

Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot heard police are still investigating cases of incitement to violence and promoting war-like activities.

Crucial witnesses are said to be mourning over death of their kin and postmortems are yet to be conducted on the casualties.

The two were arrested on Monday in Marsabit and driven to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Headquarters in Nairobi to record statements on their alleged involvement in the clashes.

A section of leaders from the area however protested the arrest and claimed that the two MPs had attended meetings in which local leaders had pledged to support peace-building efforts.

The politicians from Northern Kenya led by Bura MP Ali Wario accused the security officials of derailing the peace process in the county and called on the government to support the process of bringing the two warring communities together.

Isiolo Woman Representative Rehema Jaldesa defended the MPs, saying they are not to blame for the clashes.

Nominated Senator Naomi Wako called on the government to intervene and ensure students from that area are not affected even as they prepare for their examination.

Last week, Marsabit Governor Ali Mohamed and the two MPs were separately interrogated by DCI officers in Embu led by Eastern Region Director of Criminal Investigation John Gacomo.