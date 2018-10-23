23 October 2018

South Africa: Video Analysis Is a Huge Part of Modern Football - Dludlu

The South African National Under-17 Women's Team (Bantwana) held a technical analysis session, where players had to give technical reports of the Kaizer Chiefs vs Black Leopards match they went to over the weekend.

The players were put into different groups prior to the match and had to watch with a coaching eye and come back to report on what they observed.

Defenders had to analyze the back four of both Chiefs and Leopards, midfielders were tasked with how both teams kept their shape, and managed to build up play; while the strikers had to report on what worked and did not in the match.

"Video sessions are a huge part of modern football and we are teaching the players to read the game from this point of view. We always record our training sessions and allow the players to watch that footage and build from it. This is also how we prepare for our opponents, by watching their style of play;" Dludlu said.

"Today's homework was the match between Chiefs and Leopards, and I am happy with the feedback from the players. They were tasked with different objectives for the match, and it is great to see them interacting, sharing their views and opinions and debating certain aspects of the match;"added Dludlu.

"It is important to teach players the analysis of football from a young age, because this allows them to grow into better players from a young age. When you can not only play the game but also read it; you are at an advantage because you mature quicker and can adapt to different styles of play easier"; said Dludlu.

Bantwana are in their final week of local preparations for the 2018 FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup, which will take place in Uruguay from 13 November 2018 - 1 December 2018.

Dludlu is expected to conclude here local camp this coming Friday and announce her final 21 women squad before the team departs for Maldonado, Uruguay on Saturday 27 October, where the team will continue preparing for the world showpiece.

