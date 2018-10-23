23 October 2018

Namibia: Three Namibian Archers Become World Champions

THREE Namibian archers won gold medals to become world champions at the World Field Archery Championships, which took place in Potchefstroom, South Africa, 8 to 12 October.

Several new Namibian records were also established by the 11 Namibian archers who competed at the event.

Jannie Meeuwesen from Lüderitz competed in the toughest style in field archery, the adult male freestyle unlimited class, and won the gold medal to be crowned the world champion.

Dirk de Bod, who is a scholar at Windhoek Gymnasium, also won the gold medal in the junior boys' freestyle category, while CF Brandt, a scholar at Welwitchia Private School, broke every Namibian record standing and walked away with the gold medal in the junior male freestyle recurve class.

JP Viljoen, a scholar at Windhoek Gymnasium, took part in the newest class in field archery, for ages 17-19, and smashed all the Namibian records over the five-day period to win the silver medal.

Nanda Schoeman, a scholar at Windhoek Afrikaans Private School, also took home a silver medal competing in the junior female bow hunter unlimited class.

Rene Rossler also excelled to come fourth in the adult male bow hunter unlimited class; while Liezl Schoeman and Mel Rossler came sixth and 12th respectively in the adult female bow hunter unlimited class; Piet Zondagh came 20th in the adult male freestyle unlimited class, and Beanta Viviers 16th in the adult female freestyle unlimited class.

Some archers broke their personal best scores and a total of 10 Namibian records were shattered.

A total of 412 archers from across the world took part in this 5-day event. Countries participating included South Africa, USA, Switzerland, Estonia, England and Scotland, just to name a few.

The Archery Association of Namibia expressed its delight with the achievements.

"We are extremely proud of every single archer that participated in this big event. They endured extreme heat and exhaustion during this prestigious event and still managed to win their individual classes and broke many Namibian records," it said in a statement.

