Angola: Minister Defends Media Regulation

Luanda — Joao Melo praised the importance of bodies and structures such as the Platform for Social Media Regulators of Portuguese-Speaking Countries and Territories, whose officials are meeting in Luanda to analyze issues related to communication, freedom and regulation.

To him, the fact that communication is an activity in the life of human beings necessarily links to basic issues such as freedom and responsibility.

The Government official who was speaking at the opening of the VII meeting of the platform of Regulatory Entity (PER), chaired by the National Assembly Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, said to be based on the principles and criteria of freedom and responsibility that men, throughout history, have been organized and related with each other.

He said that when the State intervenes to regulate the media, the tendency or temptation that may exist is to regulate in a way that prioritizes points of view of more administrative and political interests and not properly the interest and the communication activity itself.

The Minister welcomed the agencies for the Regulation of Mass Media of the Portuguese Speaking Countries and Territories, meeting in Luanda, with the exception of Brazil, where the speeches of non-regulation of communication is hegemonic.

PER was established on October 22, 2009 in Lisbon (Portugal) and aims to be a forum for discussion and cooperation, exchange of information and research on matters related to media regulation.

The founding protocol was signed by the Media Regulators of Portugal, Mozambique, Angola, Sao Tome and Principe, Cabo Verde and East Timor.