20 October 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Apparel Factory Shines in Tigray

ITACA textile, an Italian apparel manufacturer, launched its factory in Tigray Regional State. The Company invested 15 million dollars in the construction of the factory.

ITACA will engage in producing and exporting finished garments to Europe. The factory has a capacity of producing 22 million Br worth of apparel a month.

The company is the third foreign company to invest in the region, in addition to 10 local companies that received licenses to invest in the sector.

"The government has to support companies that invest in the regions," says Haftom Fantahunegn, head of the Regions Urban Development and Industry Bureau.

The factory has already started exporting women's clothing. It has created employment opportunities for over 1,000 people. When fully operational, the factory will double the number of employees.

