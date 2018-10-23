20 October 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: City Bans Commercial Cars From Rental Business

Addis Abeba City Administration Driver Vehicle, Permit Control & Authority has banned vehicles with code 03-plate numbers from rental business. The ban came into effect with a circular issued by the Authority last week.

"The Authority passed the decision after the city witnessed a growing number of 03-plates being used for transport services," reads the letter from the Authority.

Until a study is made and an institutional framework is set, the registration of cars with less than 10 seats and 1,600cc engine capacity with the 03-plate number including Toyota Vitz, Corolla, Yaris, Lifan 530 and 520 for rental purposes is prohibited, the circular states.

These vehicles are providing taxi services after joining different SMS and mobile application based Taxi-hailing and booking service platforms. The cars are also rented out to different companies.

The Authority, which is part of the Addis Abeba Road & Transport Bureau, was established to organize, follow up and control driver and vehicle-related institutions.

The Authority is also mandated to enhance their performance, improve service provision, accessibility, efficiency and effectiveness to ensure the licensing and capacity of drivers and vehicles.

