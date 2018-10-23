Ethiopia: City Generates 8.4b Br in Three Months

The Addis Abeba City Administration Revenues Authority collected 8.4 billion Br in tax revenues in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

The Authority plans to collect 8.5 billion Br in the first quarter and can achieve 98.9pc of its target. The tax was collected from category-B and category-C taxpayers.

The Authority is still facing challenges in the collection process, according to Shiesema G. Egziabher, director general of the Authority.

"Lack of quality of information, poor control of cash registers and complaint handling are the main challenges," he said.

To rectify the problems, the Authority dismissed 18 employees in relation to corruption and took corrective measures on 102 employees.

The administration is set to cover 77pc of the fiscal budget, close to 44.7 billion Br from tax revenues