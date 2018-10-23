Ethiopia: Dashen Launches New App

Dashen Bank, one of the pioneer private banks, has launched a social media and money transfer application.

The Bank in, collaboration with Moneta Technologies, launched an app named Meda that works on AMOLE, the bank's digital wallet platform. It provides messaging, social media and social payment services.

The social media app enables users to chat and make payments in English, Amharic, Oromifa and Tigrigna languages.

Amole application is an electronic payment platform that links consumers, banks and sellers into an electronic payment ecosystem. Customers can access Amole through application software on Android smartphones or use a four-code text message system on regular phones.

Dashen Bank endeavours to bring a new experience to its customers at their convenience, according to Asfaw Alemu, the Bank's president.